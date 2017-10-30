Korg Gadget is coming to the Nintendo Switch next year

It looks like there’s another reason to buy a Nintendo Switch, if you haven’t already: it has been announced that Korg Gadget will be released on Nintendo’s flagship platform next year.

Various Twitter posts from this year's m3 event in Japan show that Korg’s synth-centric DAW is going to follow software variants of the MS-10 and M1 to Nintendo’s gaming consoles, with a Spring 2018 release.

Software developers Detune will be responsible for squeezing the DAW and its 30-plus gadgets into the Switch edition. That said, as yet there are no details on the actual specs for this version.

Following an oft-trodden path, beaten by the likes of the DS-10 , M01D and DSN-12 (the latter two also developed by Detune), Korg Gadget most certainly feels like an obvious addition to the Switch line-up and yet another reason why the handheld console will be at the top of our Christmas wishlists to Santa this year.

台風接近する中、新幹線は止まらず無事 M3 から帰宅。DETUNE さんのブースで Nitendo Switch 版 KORG Gadget (!) を拝見。コンセプトは "FIGHT ON DAW"、プロデュースされている佐野電磁さんに写真を撮らせて頂きました。 pic.twitter.com/CE8INXmBw6October 29, 2017