Korg Gadget is coming to the Nintendo Switch next year

By (, )

Spring release for the mini- DAW

It looks like there’s another reason to buy a Nintendo Switch, if you haven’t already: it has been announced that Korg Gadget will be released on Nintendo’s flagship platform next year.

Various Twitter posts from this year's m3 event in Japan show that Korg’s synth-centric DAW is going to follow software variants of the MS-10 and M1 to Nintendo’s gaming consoles, with a Spring 2018 release.

Software developers Detune will be responsible for squeezing the DAW and its 30-plus gadgets into the Switch edition. That said, as yet there are no details on the actual specs for this version.

Following an oft-trodden path, beaten by the likes of the DS-10, M01D and DSN-12 (the latter two also developed by Detune), Korg Gadget most certainly feels like an obvious addition to the Switch line-up and yet another reason why the handheld console will be at the top of our Christmas wishlists to Santa this year.

[via My Nintendo News]

