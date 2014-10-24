Korg DSN-12 analogue-style studio released for Nintendo 3DS

Thanks to Korg, Nintendo's 3DS family of handhelds has a pretty good selection of synth apps available for it, and the latest - DSN-12 - is now available.

Produced in collaboration with Detune, this analogue-style workstation gives you 12 monophonic, Korg MS-10-inspired synths to play with, each of which can be bolstered with up to three effects. You can use these to create sequences and patterns, which in turn can be stitched together to create complete songs.

There's also a 3D oscilloscope that can operate in Wave and Lissajous modes.

The Korg DSN-12 is compatible with 2DS/3DS/3DS XL systems and is available via the Nintendo eShop. It costs £25/$37€30.

Korg DSN-12 features