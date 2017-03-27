Korg Gadget for Mac is now available to buy, and the iOS version is half price

It was revealed in January that Korg’s Gadget iOS music production app was coming to the Mac, and now, after a slight delay, it's available to buy.

On the downside, anyone hoping to pay an iOS-level price is going to be disappointed. The iPhone and iPad version can usually be had for less than £40, and is currently being sold at half price, but the Mac edition will set you back $199. This is an introductory price, too; the regular one is $299.

However, this not inconsiderable outlay might make a bit more sense when you consider that, as well as operating standalone and offering what's described as a "seamless connection" to the iOS version - projects can be synced via the iCloud - Gadget for Mac also comes with the Gadget Plug-In Collection, which means that its devices can be used within your existing AU-, VST- or AAX-compatible DAW.

Gadget for Mac also adds audio recording by way of the Zurich Gadget and a 16-pad drum Gadget known as Recife. The iOS version now has these as part of the version 3 update.

Old favourites

Software versions of Korg’s M1 and ARP Odyssey synths are among the other included Gadgets, and a Wavestation Gadget will be added in an update. The plugin compatibility means that Gadget for Mac can effectively be used in two different ways: as a standalone music production platform or a large library of synths and other devices.

What’s more, Korg is keen to stress that this could be “an ideal choice as a second DAW”. There are a variety of export options, including Ableton Live project file export, which includes both audio and MIDI data. So, thanks to the plugin compatibility, Gadget sequences can be reproduced perfectly in Live.

There's also support for the NKS standard, as well as Ableton Link, ReWire, Bluetooth MIDI and Allihoopa.

It feels like Korg is being pretty smart with Gadget for Mac; we can see how it could appeal to a wide range of users. You can find out more on the Korg website, and make a purchase in the Korg Shop.