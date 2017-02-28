Korg Gadget for Mac is NOT here... yet

The beady-eyed amongst you may have noticed that Korg Gadget for Mac has not been released today, as was originally planned .

Korg has announced that it will be delaying the release of the MacOS version of its popular iOS music production workstation for another month.

We have no official word on the reason behind the delay, but can only assume that the Japanese manufacturer is not quite happy with the end product yet and has opted to continue last-minute development.

It’s a choice, we’re sure, that will be welcomed by those who have fallen foul of early - and buggy - releases in the past.

We’ll have more news for you when it becomes available.