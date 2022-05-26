Korg USA acquires majority interest in bass company Darkglass Electronics

Korg USA Inc. has acquired a majority interest in Helsinki bass equipment manufacturer Darkglass Electronics

Darkglass manufactures bass gear including pedals, amplifiers, cabinets and accessories and has grown a reputation as one of the world's top brands in its field. Its Managing Director Marcos Barilatti will remain in his current position and departing Darkglass CEO Douglas Castro – who founded the company in 2009 – is looking forward to the new opportunities the acquisition could bring.

“As a bassist, I started Darkglass to engineer the products I always dreamed of having," says Castro. Shortly after, the dream grew to become a top player in the bass segment.

"Having worked with Korg USA for many years and seeing first-hand their incredible work empowering the brands that have joined their group, I do not doubt that they will help fulfill all of these ambitions and beyond. As a former owner and now future user, I am incredibly excited to see the next chapter in the Darkglass story – I am sure that the best is yet to come,” added Castro.

(Image credit: Darkglass Electronics)

The move is part of Korg's ambitions to expand into the bass market that have already seen it add the Spector Bass and Aguilar Amplification brands to its portfolio.

"This acquisition is aligned with our strategy to position Korg USA as a leader in the bass gear category,” said Korg USA Inc President Joe Castronovo.. “We have developed a deep admiration for the brand’s cutting-edge reputation of being innovative and player-centric. Korg USA is proud to invest in the future of Darkglass, and we are excited to share their products with the music community, alongside our other respected brands.”

For more information visit www.darkglass.com (opens in new tab) and www.Korgusa.com (opens in new tab)