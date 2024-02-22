Klevgrand shoots its OneShot! New drum sampler promises to be a “percussion powerhouse” for all your rhythmic requirements

Klevgrand has trodden the percussive path with several of its previous instruments - the likes of Slammer, Borsta, Ting and Skaka - but with OneShot!, its new sampler, it’s promising its most capable drum tool yet.

A drum sampler at heart, this is specifically designed for hosting and playing one-shot samples, with each ‘Slot’ of these having its own mixer channel. This means that every sound can have its own effect, level and routing settings, and be sent to its own channel in your DAW.

The aforementioned Slots can contain multiple audio files (to accommodate different velocities, for example). These are activated by Triggers, which are mapped to MIDI notes and can contain envelopes, humanise settings and more. To give you even more flexibility, a Slot can be activated by multiple Triggers, and you can make any channel ‘choke’ another or itself.

Each Slot can have two insert FX, with options including EQ, compressor, bus compressor, distortion, algorithmic reverb, convolution reverb, stereo widener, bitcrusher, delay and finalizer. There are also two parallel FX busses, each of which has its own FX insert slots and volume control.

OneShot! comes with more than 8,000 samples and in excess of 200 preset kits in acoustic and electronic styles (additional presets are available to purchase on the Klevgrand website). You can drag-and-drop your own samples, too, and there’s ‘smart sorting’ when you import multiple samples, so you get an immediately playable instrument.

OneShot is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats for the introductory price of $100 (regular price $150). Find out more and download a demo on the Klevgrand website.