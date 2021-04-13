Klevgrand Slammer is fun, filthy and eminently playable

Klevgrand has announced the release of Slammer, a fun, gritty drum plugin that makes you want to play and judging by these videos you may find it hard to stop.

Slammer features over 30 different multi-sampled instruments. This large pool of finely crafted recording is joined by a real-time effects section that can deliver some serious dirt. So much so, that there is a 'Dirt' section that caters for distortion and compression and also features reverb and tone control.

(Image credit: Klevgrand)

Each sound can be tweaked with controls for pitch, filtering, effect sends, decay time, velocity mapping and much more, all at your disposal.

You can buy Slammer for the introductory price of $24.99 (normally $39.99) for AU, AAX and VST (macOS and Windows) and $9.99 (normally $15.99) for AUv3 (iOS). For more info and download links, check out the Klevgrand website.

Slammer features