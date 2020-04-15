Klevgrand’s Foley-based instrument samples everyday household objects

Pitched as a ‘stuck-at-home’ instrument, Ting puts 12 household objects at your musical command, with the whole instrument having been made using around 500 source sounds.

In full, Ting gives you the sounds of Car Keys, Silverware, Big Box, Floor Stomp, Hand Clap, Pot, Paper Scratch, Toy Drum, Sofa Slap, Stick on Edge, Snusdosa (snuff box), and Finger Snap.

Each one lets you adapt its basic sound using Pan, Gain, Dynamics, Room, Reverb and Pitch controls. Klevgrand says that “Each sound is carefully multi-sampled and processed with the common goal to be musically playable.”

There are also global Treble, Mid and Bass controls, plus a Room selector (choose between, Home Office, Kitchen, Living Room, Hallway and Closet), a choice of Reverbs, and a one-parameter compressor.