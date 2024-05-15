Superbooth 24: iZotope announces RX 11, the latest version of “Hollywood’s favourite toolkit for intelligent audio repair”

SUPERBOOTH 2024: Billed by iZotope as “Hollywood’s favourite toolkit for intelligent audio repair,” the company’s RX software has been updated to version 11. Stacked floor-to-ceiling with machine learning technology, this offers both new tools and improvements to existing ones.

RX 11 comes in three versions - Elements, Standard and Advanced - and the majority of the new features are available in the top two packages.

(Image credit: iZotope)

The enhanced Dialogue Isolate module (available in Standard for the first time) now comes with a De-Reverb option, and Loudness Optimize can maximise perceived loudness for streaming platforms. Relatedly, the new Streaming Preview module enables you to hear how your music will sound on different streaming platforms.

Music Rebalance, meanwhile, gets a new neural network that enables you to access the individual parts within a full mix. There’s now a Mid/Side mode for the RX app, and Spectral Editor ARA means that you can now fix your audio without leaving your DAW (currently exclusive to Logic Pro for Mac in Rosetta mode but coming to more hosts soon).

(Image credit: iZotope)

Elsewhere, the machine learning-enhanced Repair Assistant is included in all versions of RX 11. It promises improved quality and speed and comes with more controls.

Conversely, the Dialogue Contour tool is exclusive to RX 11 Advanced, and comes with new Formant and Variation controls for adjusting the character and expressivity of a voice.

Prices for the new versions are as follows: RX 11 Elements, $99 ($49 introductory); RX 11 Standard, $399 ($299 introductory); RX 11 Advanced, $1,199 ($999 introductory). Introductory pricing is available until 13 June, and existing iZotope customers may be eligible for loyalty discounts if they log in to their accounts.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Find out more about RX 11 on the iZotope website.