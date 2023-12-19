There's a new free Rhodes plugin for you to download... but it's not an electric piano

It has become a bit of a tradition for developers to give us free music software during the festive season, but this year software industry, you are truly spoiling us.

We've already told you about Native Instruments' free Glaze plugin, not to mention Cherry Audio's free SEM synth module. That's your synths and vocals sorted for Christmas, then, so how about some classic stereo vibrato courtesy of Rhodes?

(Image credit: Rhodes)

It's been quite a year for the revamped Rhodes. The company is on a mission to deliver all sorts of classic electric piano goodness and announced its top-end MK8 a while back. But 2023 has seen it make significant 'in-rhodes', with a software version of the MK8 landing back in January.

This new V-Pan limited-time freebie is essentially the Vari-Pan section from Rhodes' V-RACK multi-effects plug-in, and also emulates the Vari-Pan effect found on the hardware Rhodes MK8.

You can adjust V-Pan's rate to create varied synth and ring mod effects. There's a Depth control for added drama, and Waveform Slew and Smooth controls to customise the panning waveshape. A BPM Sync option keeps everything in check, so you can go wild with rhythmic effects.

(Image credit: Rhodes)

V-Pan will cost $39.95/£29.95/€34.95 after 31 January, but until then you can grab it for free from the Rhodes website.