Issue 352 of Future Music is on sale now

Looking back on the past decade of electronic music making, it’s remarkable how much has – and hasn’t – changed. As with anything technology-related, ten years is a long time, and comparing the DAWs, plugins and digital synths we were using in 2009 to their 2010 counterparts, it’s undoubtedly remarkable how much more power producers have at their fingertips.

As much as things have moved forward though, some things never seem to change. ’80s classics still dominate the sound of dance music in 2019 and, thanks to an assortment of reissues, reworks and ‘tributes’, 808 and 909 grooves, M1 pads and DX7 chords are still everywhere.

What is new is how much production has been democratised: analogue gear is cheaper, recording can be done on your phone, quality sounds can be sourced on the cheap. If that makes it easier for more people to create great music, it can only be a good thing.

Interviews

Richard Fearless – The man behind Death in Vegas talks soundtracks, waterfront studio vistas and new LP, Deep Rave Memory

Madeon – In the studio with the Gallic wunderkind turned pop mastermind

Fort Romeau – Talking gear with the UK house master

The Track: Jack Boston – We head to Cardiff to watch the talented DnB producer break down the creation of his uplifting track, The Place featuring Vanity Jay

Classic Album – DJ Vadim breaks down 2007’s The Soundcatcher

Technique

Gear Of The Decade – Our expert guide to 10 years of electronic music making

Producer’s Guide – Take your track compositions to the next level with our guide to creative chord progressions

Modular Monthly – Exploring the After Later Heritage modules

Reviews

Dreadbox NYX 2

Apple Macbook Pro 16-inch

iZotope Ozone 9

Roundup – Ambient Kontakt Instruments

Mixed In Key Captain Plugins

Ninja Tune Zen Delay

And more!

Samples

Ambient Orchestral – We ramp up the reverbs and delays to push classic brass, strings and woodwind sounds into full-on ethereal, atmospheric territory

Dread & Doom – Snares, snares and more snares – from acoustic hits to synthesised sounds. We’ve all the one-shots you need, plus extra fills and flams

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!