Issue 341 of Future Music is on sale now

In the new issue of Future Music, get the full lowdown on the synths, drum machines and studio gear you'll be lusting after in 2019.

Find out all you need to know about Korg's killer Minilogue XD with our full review and in-depth tutorial. Plus new gear revealed from Teenage Engineering, Ableton, Bitwig, Akai, Elektron and more.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Jazzanova – In post-wall era Berlin, four self-taught musicians came together to create a DJ collective whose stock-in-trade was their innovative approach to sampling. Future Music met Axel Reinemer to chat about their new album, The Pool

Selling – Gold Panda and Jas Shaw of Simian Mobile Disco pool their talent – and their gear – for new album, On Reflection

Nicky Romero – The Dutch club supremo and Protocol boss answers our questions

The Track: Throwing Snow – Watch as Ross Tones dissects Simmer, a club-ready highlight from his latest album Loma

Classic Album – Berlin duo Modeselektor talks us through their classic debut Hello Mom!

Enrico Sangiuliano – The Italian techno don lets us in on the secret to his creative approach to production and DJing

Technique

Ultra-Modern Mixing – Add next-level polish to your tracks with cutting-edge tools and techniques

Producer’s Guide – Everything you need to know about 2019’s most exciting synth as we go in deep on the Korg Minilogue XD

Modular Monthly – Creative limiting with DPW’s L-1 triple limiter module

Explainer – What exactly is west coast synthesis? We explain all

Reviews

Korg Minilogue XD

Pittsburgh Modular Microvolt 3900

M-Audio M-Track 8X4M

Korg Volca Drum

Round-Up: Levelling Plugins

Audiaire Zone

Mutable Instruments Stages

And more!

Samples

Classic Synth Pop – Get ear-catching licks aplenty with this pack of riffs and instruments inspired by the kings and queens of classic synthesised pop

Cinematic Hits & FX – Add some big-screen drama to your productions with this pack of booms, drops, explosions, ramps, rumbles and much more

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!