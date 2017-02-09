Issue 315 of Future Music is on sale now

This issue, we’ve got our hands on all the exciting new hardware and software from the 2017 NAMM gear show in Los Angeles. In our bumper news section we’re bring you all the info you need to know about 2017’s hottest instruments, effects and studio gear, including the Pioneer DJ AS-1 monosynth, Dave Smith’s REV2, Bitwig Studio 2, Elektron’s new Digitakt drum machine and loads more.

Throwing Snow – Experimental producer Ross Tones continues to push the sonic boundaries with his second album, Embers. We visit him in his temporary studio for a chat that ranges from gear and canal boat studios to turkey noises

Rival Consoles – We meet Ryan Lee West and get the lowdown on new album, Night Melody

The Track: René LaVice – The Canadian Drum ’n’ Bass producer breaks down his (literally) floor shaking banger, Richter Scale

Classic Album – Cut Chemist on his huge sample-stuffed classic, The Audience Is Listening

Customise Your Sound – Make your tracks stand out from the crowd with our guide to creating your own sonic signature

Producer’s Guide to Send FX – Bring your tracks to life with send/return processing

Modular Monthly – We delve into the west coast approach to modular synthesis

Arturia Matrixbrute

Roland TB-03 Bass Line

Steinberg Cubase 9 Pro

Round-up: UAD 9.0

Erica Synths Pico

Group Test: Stomp Box Distortion

Ultimate Claps & Snares – Claps and snares of all varieties, processed in a whole host of ways. Basically, we’ve got all your needs covered!

Kraftwerk to Krautrock – Hits, loops and instruments that explore the synth and drum sounds of Kosmische Musik, aka ‘Krautrock’.

Access the FM sample archive: – Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!