Improve your problematic mixes with 35% off Baby Audio's Smooth Operator at Gear4Music

If you produce and mix your own music, then it's fair to say at some point you've wished for a magical mixing machine that will add clarity to your track. Well, you can put away the magic lamp because the folks over at Gear4Music have just what you've been looking for. Right now, you can save an impressive 35% off the Baby Audio Smooth Operator plugin , which is sure to revolutionize your mixes and save you some cash in the process.

So what is this mystical plugin ? Well, Smooth Operator is an intelligent signal balancer, that through a combination of equalization, spectral compression and resonance suppression, can be used to clean up any track from vocals to drums, bringing tonal balance to your mix. Furthermore, this clever plugin can be run in real-time to automatically eliminate fatigued frequencies or used as a creative tool to reshape the tonal picture of a sound.

No matter your preferred DAW , you'll be able to take advantage of Smooth Operator, with Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Logic Pro, FL Studio, Cubase, Nuendo and Reaper, among the recording software supported. In terms of operating systems, on Mac, you'll need to be running OS 10.7 and above and for PC users, Windows 7 and higher.

So, if this sounds like the plugin you're sorely missing, then be quick, as you only have until 25 February to bag 35% off.

Baby Audio Smooth Operator: 35% off at Gear4Music

For as little as £29.99, you can dramatically improve your mixes going forward. Smooth Operator is a smart signal balancer that can be used to intelligently eradicate unwanted frequencies on everything from vocals, drums and mix buses.

Want to find out more about this powerful spectral processor? Well, be sure to check out our full Baby Audio Smooth Operator review, as well as the very informative video below.

