Importing your own samples on the Sequential Prophet X hybrid synth is now possible

Sequential has come good on the promise of adding user-sample support for the heavyweight hybrid synths, Prophet X and Prophet XXL .

The instrument, which was developed with 8Dio, is now able to accept users’ own samples via an app developed by 8Dio itself. Importing and mapping is dealt with by the app, which is available for free.

Each version of the ‘X already comes with 150 GB of internal factory samples and the new updated feature will allow users to make use of the extra 50GB of space for 16-bit/48 kHz samples.