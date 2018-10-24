Sequential’s Prophet X hybrid goes extra large with new XL version

Sequential has gone large with the Prophet X and added a larger keyboard and doubled the polyphony with a new performance mode.

The Prophet XL is a 76-key version of the flagship Prophet X and features the same samples-plus-synthesis hybrid engine. Featuring a premium-quality Fatar keybed, the XL now adds a semi-weighted action, which should appeal to the performers among us.

Talking of which, the new performance mode increases polyphony to 32 voices when using a single sampled instrument and a single oscillator. In standard performance mode, the instrument provides bi-timbral, 8-voice-stereo, or 16-voice mono operation.

Dave Smith commented: “We designed the Prophet XL for musicians who wanted more of a good thing. By adding an extended, semi-weighted action keyboard and enabling 32-voice performance mode, we’ve made it even more satisfying to play the acoustic and electric pianos and other instruments where increased polyphony is crucial. We’re making 32-voice mode available on the Prophet X, as well, so that all of our users will benefit.”

Both hybrid Prophets provide 50 GB of internal storage for importing additional samples and support for user-created sample content is still on the cards and should be arriving in December, 2018.



The Prophet XL will be available in November of 2018 for $4,399 and you’ll find more information on the Sequential website.