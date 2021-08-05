IK Multimedia's insane software deal could get you 25 plugins for the price of 1

To say the world of technology has changed a lot over the last 25 years is an understatement. From the birth of Wi-Fi to the world domination of smartphones, giant flat-screen TVs and electric cars, there has been no shortage of innovation in the last two and a half decades. One of the most important advancements in our world has to be the ability to replicate the classic sound of analogue gear inside the computer. IK Multimedia is at the forefront of this technology, and to celebrate 25 years as the industry leader, they are offering you the chance to bag up to 25 products for the price of 1!

Yes, you read that right - 25 for the price of 1. Massively expand - and improve - your current home studio set up with a collection of state-of-the-art amp modellers, studio effects processors and virtual instruments across the entire IK Multimedia software range.

So, how does it work? Well, this deal is a little more involved compared to your standard BOGOF offer. This is a group buy deal, meaning the more people who participate, the more freebies you’ll receive. The group counter - featured on the IK website - is split into milestones. At 2,000 participants, you’ll receive 2 free products, at 3,000 it’s 3, and so on until 25,000.

IK 25th Anniversary Group Buy: Up to 25 for the price of 1 IK 25th Anniversary Group Buy: Up to 25 for the price of 1

Grab yourself up to 25 products for the price of 1 with the IK Multimedia 25th anniversary group buy offer. Bag yourself everything from Amplitude 5, SampleTank 4, Syntronik, MODO DRUM, T-RackS 5 and many more. View Deal

All you have to do to join in on the birthday fun is simply purchase and register any of the qualifying products from the online store, IK authorized dealer or Custom Shop, and you’ll receive one qualifying product of your choice (of the same value or less) for free, straight away. Once each milestone is reached, you’ll receive the next free piece of software.

Therefore, it really pays to share this information far and wide. The quicker the counter gets to 25,000, the faster you get your 25 plugins. You have 27 days to get involved, and you must register your free programs by October 31.

Not sure what to pick up? These are the three plugins we'll be grabbing first...

IK Multimedia MODO DRUM Virtual Instrument: €299.99 IK Multimedia MODO DRUM Virtual Instrument: €299.99

Looking for the ideal drum sound without the need for a drummer? Well, MODO DRUM is the perfect choice for you, giving you the ability to fully customise every aspect of your drum sound with a click of your mouse. View Deal

IK Multimedia AmpliTube 5 Amp Modeling: €299.99 IK Multimedia AmpliTube 5 Amp Modeling: €299.99

At this point almost every guitarist has at least heard of AmpliTube - if not used it themselves - it really doesn’t need much of an introduction. Giving you access to 183 iconic gear models, this is one of the most powerful tools out there for guitar players looking for the ultimate tone, out of their laptop. View Deal