IK Multimedia’s Group Buy promotion just hit a new milestone - buy 1 plugin, get 11 free!

A few weeks back we reported that IK Multimedia had kicked off it’s 25th anniversary Group Buy promotion , where you could get up to 25 free plugins when you buy just one, depending on how many people take part. Well, the counter just hit a significant new milestone on the way to that target.

To reach the 25 free plugin end of level boss, IK needs 25,000 people to take part. While that target is yet to be reached, a whopping 11,000 Group Buy participants have taken part so far, meaning any music maker who buys one plugin will get 11 more absolutely free . There’s never been an easier or more affordable way to enhance your recording tool kit or home studio setup.

What’s more, the deadline has now been extended to 30 September, meaning the more people who take part throughout this month, the more free software will be dished out. It may well mean you’re in line for even more free plugins than you were expecting.

To get involved, you need to purchase and register any of the qualifying products from the online store, then you’ll receive 11 qualifying products of your choice (of the same value or less) for free, straight away. Then, as each milestone is reached, you’ll receive the next free piece of software.

And what do those qualifying products look like? Well, you’ll have your pick of everything from AmpliTube Collection and studio effects processors, to a raft of virtual instruments, so whether you’re a guitarist, a producer or a composer, there will be so much cool software up for grabs once you’ve made your initial purchase that you’ll wonder why you ever hesitated!

This offer is cool as hell, but will it be beaten by any of the Black Friday plugin deals we’re expecting to drop in November?