IK Multimedia’s Dimebag Darrell Cowboys From Hell Collection now available on AmpliTube for iPhone and iPad

IK Multimedia has brought its Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection to AmpliTube for iOS and iPhone.

The Collection models the legendary metal guitarist’s entire rig from iconic Pantera album Cowboys From Hell, featuring nine new models - two amps, two cabinets and five stompboxes - and developed in collaboration with Dime’s longtime guitar tech Grady Champion.

Stompboxes

6-Band EQ - Six-band graphic EQ based on a unit by MXR; used to shape and boost sound before the amp.

Pre EQ 3 - Three-Band Parametric EQ based on the Furman PQ-3; offers great flexibility for sound shaping.

Flanger Doubler - Based on an MXR Flanger Doubler, offering two effects in one. Primarily used by Dime in "doubler mode" to thicken in his overall tone.

Dime Wah - Based on the Dunlop Cry Baby GCB95. Modelled with precise attention to Dime's lead tones.

Dime Noise Gate - Fast and very responsive; based on the Rocktron® Hush IIB model.

Amplifiers

Darrell From Hell 100 - Modelled to meticulously mirror the highly coveted Randall RG 100ES solid-state, 120 watt amplifier. The sound and tone of this amp became famous when Dime started using it in the early Pantera days.

Jazz Amp 120CFH - Based on the 1986 Roland JC-120, this stereo amp was used on the song Cemetery Gates. Fine-tuned to match the exact tone heard on the album.

Cabinets

Darrell From Hell 412 - Based on the Randall 412JB; the perfect companion to the Darrell From Hell 100 amplifier.

JP Jazz CFH - The stereo cabinet section of the Roland JC-120 combo that features 2x12-inch speakers.

The Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection is available to order from IK Multimedia at the following price points: