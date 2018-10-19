IK Multimedia captures Dimebag Darrell’s iconic Cowboys From Hell tone for new AmpliTube collection

IK Multimedia has announced the Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection for AmpliTube, which models the legendary metal guitarist’s entire rig from iconic Pantera album Cowboys From Hell.

Nine new models are onboard - two amps, two cabinets and five stompboxes (see below for full details) - and developed in collaboration with Dime’s longtime guitar tech Grady Champion.

Available as a desktop app and DAW plugin, the CFH Collection features IK’s Dynamic Interaction Modelling, which aims to capture the nuance and character of every component.

“Dime's tone was so unique… you automatically knew it was him as soon as he strapped on his guitar and hit that first note,” says Champion.

“What a lucky guy I was to know him. He was my friend first and took me on a ride I'll never forget. I owe him everything. I am very fortunate to be included in this project and help create the Dimebag Darrell Cowboys From Hell version of AmpliTube. Can't wait for you all to hear it.”

The Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection is available for preorder via IK Multimedia for the introductory price of $/€79.99. The Collection ships from November after which the regular price will be $/€99.99.

Stompboxes

6-Band EQ - Six-band graphic EQ based on a unit by MXR; used to shape and boost sound before the amp.

Pre EQ 3 - Three-Band Parametric EQ based on the Furman PQ-3; offers great flexibility for sound shaping.

Flanger Doubler - Based on an MXR Flanger Doubler, offering two effects in one. Primarily used by Dime in "doubler mode" to thicken in his overall tone.

Dime Wah - Based on the Dunlop Cry Baby GCB95. Modelled with precise attention to Dime's lead tones.

Dime Noise Gate - Fast and very responsive; based on the Rocktron® Hush IIB model.

Amplifiers

Darrell From Hell 100 - Modelled to meticulously mirror the highly coveted Randall RG 100ES solid-state, 120 watt amplifier. The sound and tone of this amp became famous when Dime started using it in the early Pantera days.

Jazz Amp 120CFH - Based on the 1986 Roland JC-120, this stereo amp was used on the song Cemetery Gates. Fine-tuned to match the exact tone heard on the album.

Cabinets