Huge drum giveaway! €5000 of drum gear up for grabs today

Thomann has announced a huge €5000 drum gear giveaway, and you can enter from 4pm CET/3pm UK today (Monday 6 December).

There's a tasty run-down of the gear up for grabs in the video above, and you can drool over the full list on Thomann's handy prize page.

To be in with a chance to win, simply head over to the Thomann Drum Bash youtube channel, hit subscribe and leave a comment on the prize draw video.

Good luck!

The contest closes on December 20th at 6pm CET, and winners will be announced via pinned comment underneath the video on December 22nd 2021.

Terms & conditions: The giveaway runs from December 6th to December 20th 2021 at 6pm CET. In order to win, you have to subscribe to our Drum Bash YouTube channel and leave a comment below, which content you want to see more of in the future and what you'd like to win. The winners will be announced via pinned comment underneath this video ONLY on December 22nd 2021.