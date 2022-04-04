HitSend is a one-stop solution for pro mixing and mastering engineers: share files, communicate and get paid in one place

It’s pretty common for mixing and mastering engineers to work remotely (ie, not in the same studio as their clients) but communication and payment barriers can have a habit of slowing things down. Enter HitSend, a new one-stop solution that’s designed to take care of the whole process.

HitSend is a web-based solution that you can access from anywhere (no downloads or installs required) and enables engineers to receive timestamped feedback from their clients so they can see where and how they need to make changes.

Files can be played back at full WAV/AIFF quality, and final mixes/masters are only made available to clients once they’ve confirmed they’re happy and made payment.

Other features include integration with Google Drive and Dropbox and “best-in-class” security.

A subscription to HitSend costs $40 a month; this includes 250GB of active storage, 1TB of archival storage and four workspace ‘seats’. Custom-built solutions - for labels and large production teams - are also available on request.

Find out more on the HitSend website.

