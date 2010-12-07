Win a tour, record deal and more with Live and Unsigned 2011 and MusicRadar

Live and Unsigned is the UK's biggest unsigned music competition for original artists and musicians in any genre have the chance to get their hands on over £100,000 worth of prizes. So whether you're into pop, R&B, punk, indie, alternative, rock or acoustic, the competition has it all.

Each year the competition prize pool gets bigger and better as acts take to the stage and battle it out for equipment, festival slots, clothing, studio time and master classes. Other prizes up for grabs include a UK tour with up to 100 dates, a selection of Marshall amps, extensive coverage on MUZU TV and YouTube and a recording contract with up to £50,000 investment!

All acts in the competition are auditioned live which is what makes Live and Unsigned so unique, there are no demo submissions. Those who make it through the audition stage will get to perform to industry judges, A&R associates and celebrity guests in some of the UK's most prestigious venues. And those who make it to the grand final will get to share the stage with some of the UK's best musicians at the Live and Unsigned Festival at the O2 in London!

Auditions begin again in January 2011. Acts are now being urged to enter as places are in high demand. For information on how to secure your live audition for 2011 visit Live and Unsigned here.

Also, check out MusicRadar's brand new Live channel for the latest reviews, news, features and tutorials targeted at musicians who play live.

Last year's final - you could be here in 2011!