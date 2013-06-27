Win a place at the MusicRadar Summer School!

Fancy a week of first rate tuition? We thought so...

Every year, MusicRadar partners up with the good folks at BIMM for the MusicRadar Summer Schools, courses designed to help musicians develop their technique and confidence as performers.

This year, the courses are taking place in Brighton (29 July - 2 August) and Bristol (5-9 August), and consist of five days where you'll experience dedicated tuition on your instrument every day, with live performance workshops and special guests galore.

Over the duration of the course, you'll learn tracks by the likes of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and recieve tuition from BIMM tutors including Damon Minchella (Ocean Colour Scene, Paul Weller, The Who), Kieron Pepper (The Prodigy), Martin Wright (Slash/Ronnie Wood) and Elliot May (Basement Jaxx).

Special guests confirmed for the Summer School weeks so far include Kasabian drummer Ian Matthews and Republica lead singer Saffron.

We've got two places to the Summer School up for grabs - one for Brighton and one for Bristol. All you need to do to enter is follow the link to answer the question below...

What does BIMM stand for?

a) Brilliant Instrument Management and Mechanics

b) Brighton Institute Of Modern Music

c) Big Indie Motor Monsters

The competition close on Friday 19 July.

The competition is open to all entrants over the age of 11 with some experience on their instrument. The prize is for entrance to the course ONLY - MusicRadar and BIMM are not responsible for travel, accommodation or any other costs.

For more information on the MusicRadar Summer School, visit the offical BIMM website.