The best mini guitar effects pedals 2020: create more room on your 'board

They came to conquer your pedalboard! Like the polar ice caps or Dairy Milk bars, guitar effects pedals are shrinking, and with bona fide classics such as the Cry Baby and Tube Screamer receiving circuit board liposuction, mini pedals going aren't going anywhere but underneath our feet.

There are absolutely tons of them to choose from, all of which enable FX-freaks to jam more pedals on their 'boards, or to help gear hoarders downsize their rig. The best news of all? They're cheaper than (integrated circuit) chips.

Over the following pages, we present our pick of the best mini guitar effects pedals available today – time to step on it…

MusicRadar sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, MusicRadar is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.

