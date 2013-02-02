Mooer ElecLady review

The ElecLady provides 70s-style flanging at about one-sixth of the usual size.

No prizes for guessing where the Eleclady derives her inspiration - the pedal even has its name in the same font as Electro-Harmonix's Electric Mistress, and features the same controls, with knobs for Color, Rate and Range, and a switch for filter and normal modes: cheeky.

Sounds

The E-HX analogue flanger sound is well represented here - even that signature metallic whine you get when switching a Mistress to Filter Matrix mode.

It's not exactly the same, of course - those tiny knobs don't make subtle setting up easy, and the Color knob goes a little too far and can make an unholy racket - but the flavour is unmistakable.