TC Electronic launches PolyTune tuner plug-in

Mere weeks after the announcements of the PolyTune Clip and PolyTune 2 BlackLight, TC Electric is furthering its polyphonic guitar tuner dominance with the introduction of the PolyTune plug-in.

Based on the PolyTune pedal line, the plug-in offers a polyphonic mode that reads all six strings at once, as well as a speedy +/- 0.5-cent chromatic tuner, five semitones of flat tunings and adjustable pitch reference.

A mute button enables silent tuning, while the plug-in is compatible with Audio Units, VST and AAX file formats.

The PolyTune plug-in is available now from the TC Electronic webshop for an introductory price of $39 (later rising to $49).