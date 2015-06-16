TC Electronic reveals PolyTune Clip polyphonic guitar tuner

Image 1 of 3 TC Electronic PolyTune Clip Image 2 of 3 TC Electronic PolyTune Clip Image 3 of 3 TC Electronic PolyTune Clip

When TC teased that its new product would be small, we had an inkling it might be a tiny tuner, but today the company has unveiled the PolyTune Clip, the world's first polyphonic clip-on guitar tuner.

As well as cramming the polyphonic tuning tech into its smallest enclosure yet, the boffins at TC reckon they've also improved it, right down to a minuscule +/- 0.02-cent strobe accuracy, while chromatic accuracy is +/- 0.5 cents.

Elsewhere, the stainless steel enclosure'd Clip features an ultra-bright adaptive display, which - like its pedal brethren - detects whether all strings are strummed or individual notes are picked, plus it automatically flips depending on where it's placed on your guitar's headstock for easy reading.

The PolyTune Clip will be available from early July for £35/$49/€49. Head over to TC Electronic for more.