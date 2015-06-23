TC Electronic unveils PolyTune 2 BlackLight

We hesitate to describe a tuner as sexy, but the PolyTune 2 BlackLight might just be TC Electronic's best-looking product yet.

The pedal's black metallic enclosure packs a super-bright blue-and-white LED display, which features an ambient light sensor for easy viewing.

Otherwise, the BlackLight features the same features as the standard-issue PolyTune 2, including a +/-0.5-cent chromatic tuner, +/-0.1-cent strobe tuner and, of course, polyphonic tuning capability.

The PolyTune 2 BlackLight will be available from the end of June for £65/$99.99/€89. For more info, head over to TC Electronic.