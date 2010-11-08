New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2010)
September-October 2010: Guitars, amps, FX and more
Line 6 James Tyler Variax JTV-69US (£2299)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The 2010 Variax updates the previous version with better sounds, functionality and a much, much better chassis: a must-try for any player who requires lots of different sounds or tunings, fast."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 James Tyler Variax JTV-69US
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 333)
Randall RT503 (£840)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Definitely worthy of consideration for valve virgins. Affordable and accessible if not aimed at heavier tones."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Randall RT503
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 205)
Epiphone Inspired By 1964 Texan (£349)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"An affordable and likeable version of what is a classic guitar with bags of history."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Inspired By 1964 Texan
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 333)
Epiphone Emperor Swingster (£499)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A great looking guitar with an amazing tonal range and fantastic playability - and all for a price you can't refuse!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Emporer Swingster
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 206)
Orange TH30 combo (£749)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A portable beast with some fantastic clean, crunch and hard rock sounds."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Orange TH30 combo
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 206)
Glenelg T6A10 (£260)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A decent first effort from these amp newcomers; far from perfect but cool for powerful valve sounds on the move."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Glenelg T6A10
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 205)
Dean Ramsay Doomsday Machine (£150)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you're bored with straight OD/distortion, the pedal's harsh clipping could be for you."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dean Ramsay Doomsday Machine
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 205)
Blade Dayton Standard (£629)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A serious minded mid-price electric that covers plenty of tonal ground and looks unique to boot. One for anyone looking to stand out!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blade Dayton Standard
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 333)
Line 6 Spider Valve MkII (£549)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A whole host of a neat tools without compromising on the valve tone. The best of both worlds indeed."
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 Spider Valve MkII
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 206)
Music Man Albert Lee HH (£2025)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A facelift for the Lee that edges into the 'other' camp. Just try one."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Music Man Albert Lee HH
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 333)
LTD ST203 FR (£469)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The ST203 FR faces tough competition in a crowded market, but although the aged finish might be a little off, the playability makes this guitar stand out from the crowd."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD ST203 FR
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 206)
Hayden Petite 2 (£399)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A very simple, plug-in-and-play hand-wired amp that boasts excellent UK build -quality and a blend of old-school clean and dirty blues tones."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hayden Petite 2
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 333)
Budda Budwah (£179)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"One of the pricier wahs on the market, but you certainly get what you pay for with this quality pedal."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Budda Budwah
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 206)
Schecter Damien Elite 8 (£599)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"An eight-string like this is always going to be a divisive instrument, but give it a go and you may find that it opens up a world of playing possibilities you never imagined. Or not. Who knows?"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Damien Elite 8
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 206)
Carr Amplifiers Artemus 30 1 x 12 combo (£1979)
Musicradar's verdict:
"Like many boutique amps, the Artemus is zeroed-in on a particular vibe. If you get it, you'll be blown away by this amp."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Carr Amplifiers Artemus 30 1 x 12 combo
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 333)
Rocktron Third Angel Distortion (£135)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A decent, well-made distortion pedal, but it just doesn't blow us away like we'd like it to."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rocktron Third Angel Distortion
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 206)
Zoom G2Nu/G2.1Nu (£119)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Practical and affordable processors for practice, gigging and computer recording."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zoom G2Nu/G2.1Nu
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 333)
PRS 25th Anniversary Swamp Ash Special Narrowfield (£2795)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"PRS looks, Fender-style materials and the excellent 'hybrid' pickups combine to create a unique and highly musical-sounding guitar."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS 25th Anniversary Swamp Ash Special Narrowfield
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 333)
Fender Hot Rod Deluxe III combo (£844.83)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A market-leading amp, updated. Simple, loud and portable, it rewards players with a good sense of touch."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Hot Rod Deluxe III combo
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
PRS 25th Anniversary 305 (£2795)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A union of PRS's renowned build quality and Stratocaster-inspired tones, the 305 is a superlative take on Fender's #2 son."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS 25th Anniversary 305
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 333)
Fender Super-Sonic 22 combo (£1126)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A small gig revelation - fat gain with classic fifties and sixties cleans. In one amp? Yep."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Super-Sonic 22 combo
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 333)
PRS Angelus Custom (£6393)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Undoubtedly one of the world's finest genuine all-rounder acoustic guitars… with a price to match!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS Angelus Custom
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
Fret-King Super-Matic (£1299)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The most efficient and affordable self-tuning guitar to date. The Super-Matic not only self-tunes, but opens up the world of altered and open tunings to any player."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Super-Matic
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
Epiphone DR-500MCE VS Masterbilt (£449)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Epiphone has managed to produce a modern electro that still captures the essence of a vintage instrument."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone DR-500MCE VS Masterbilt
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 333)
Randall NBKing 112 (£1233)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Balancing the channels is the key here, get that right and you'll have a wealth of great rock and metal tones ready to go."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Randall NBKing 112
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 333)
Fender Acoustasonic Telecaster (£915)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A beautiful, unpretentious acoustic/electric hybrid, which offers excellent value and playability and a mix of classic electric and highly convincing acoustic tones. A must-try guitar."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Acoustasonic Telecaster
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
DRL Thinline CT09 (£899)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Simple, effective and uncomplicated - the DRL Thinline makes a very good stage companion."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DRL Thinline CT09
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
Parker Dragonfly DF524 (£1299)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Regular Flys polarise, but the DragonFly does away with most perceived negatives to leave a truly great electric guitar."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Parker Dragonfly DF524
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
Vintage VE2000GG Gordon Giltrap Signature Model (£479)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A visually-unique electro suitable for collectors and acoustic enthusiasts alike."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage VE2000GG Gordon Giltrap Signature
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
Vanquish Mystique Studio Plus (£2500)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"This is the best Vanquish electric yet: a thoughtful, considered guitar with impeccable build, versatile sounds and a more-than-fair asking price."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vanquish Mystique Studio Plus
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
DigiTech JamMan Delay (£387)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Fully-featured looping and delay nicely integrated together in a single large stompbox."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech JamMan Delay
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
Vox Ice 9 Overdrive (£117)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Far from just Satch-in-a-box, this is a versatile overdrive for any rock player not solely obsessed with gain."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox Ice 9 Overdrive
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
Budda Superdrive Series II V-40 (£1749)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Budda amps have their own sound going on, the V-40 delivers a huge sonic punch and blends boutique cleans with classic rock distortions. If that's your bag, try it!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Budda Superdrive Series II V-40
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
Egnater Tweaker Head (£369)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A truly great little amp from Egnater that's destined for future classic status."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Egnater Tweaker Head
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
Electro-Harmonix Germanium 4 Big Muff Pi (£74)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Separate overdrive and distortion for the price of a single stompbox, and with enough control to create a wide-ranging dirty tone."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Germanium 4 Big Muff Pi
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
Ovation DJA34 Bone Yard (£350)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"By no means a done deal, but with a price tag of £350, it's certainly worthy of investigation - and given the limited run, you'll need to move fast."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ovation DJA34 Bone Yard
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 207)
BC Rich Zoltan Bathory Signature ASM (£899)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"For fans of modern, brutal metal riffs this guitar is a really great guitar."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: BC Rich Zoltan Bathory Signature ASM
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 207)
Electro-Harmonix Freeze Sound Retainer (£89)
MusicRadar verdict:
"A creative idea that can add a really interesting new dimension to your playing."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Freeze Sound Retainer
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 334)
