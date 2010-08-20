New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (August 2010)

Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been meticulously tested by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent issues and published on MusicRadar throughout August.

Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. Up first: Peavey 6505+ 112 combo