New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (August 2010)
August 2010: Guitars, amps, FX and more
Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been meticulously tested by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent issues and published on MusicRadar throughout August.
Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. Up first: Peavey 6505+ 112 combo
Peavey 6505+ 112 combo
MusicRadar's verdict:
"For those who want to play with true stadium metal tones but on a smaller budget, this amp is perfect."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey 6505+ 112 combo
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 205)
T-Rex Room-Mate reverb pedal
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A classy reverb for your rig in nicely compact package."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Room-Mate
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 332)
Vox SSC-33 electric guitar
MusicRadar's verdict:
"An excellent guitar that's very well executed from design to manufacture."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox SSC-33
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 332)
Dean Michael Amott Tyrant Bloodstorm electric (£999)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"There are a lot of good things to say about this guitar, but it's a serious investment - and a decision to give you a real pain in the skull."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dean Michael Amott Tyrant Bloodstorm
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 204)
Framus Mayfield Custom Flamed Maple electric
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A classy, if not hugely original, take on Gibson's ES-335."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Framus Mayfield Custom Flamed Maple
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 331)
PRS SE Nick Catanese electric (£749)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"We like it when Paul Reed Smith's brand turns its hand to metal and Washburn's loss is definitely PRS's gain."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Nick Catanese
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 204)
Vox SDC-33 electric guitar
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A contender against anything from the big brands under £1,000. Huge tonal versatility from the excellent CoAxe pickups."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox SDC-33
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 332)
T-Rex Mudhoney II distortion pedal (£215)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"This is effectively two overdrive/distortion pedals for the price of one pedalboard slot."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Mudhoney II
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 332)
Crafter GLXE-6000/RSB electro-acoustic (£1499)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Once the preamp is sorted, Crafter has a deserving flagship electro on its hands."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Crafter GLXE-6000/RSB
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 332)
Framus Mayfield Pro Mahogany electric
MusicRadar's verdict:
"This less posh Mayfield is quite simply an excellent working thinline."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Framus Mayfield Pro Mahogany
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 331)
PRS Sweet 16 amp head (£2299)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Are PRS's amps as good as its guitars? Not yet, but despite some reservations, the Sweet 16 stands as a very strong statement of intent."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS Sweet 16
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 332)
Hofner HCT-J17TR archtop (£510)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A big-bodied jazzer that offers a lot of class and quality for comparatively little money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hofner HCT-J17TR
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 332)
LAG S1000PC-HOS Phil Campbell Signature electric (£899)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"This is a no-nonsense shape guitar that's perfectly suited for all rock styles. It's a signature model you can enjoy, irrespective of your devotion to Motörhead."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LAG S1000PC-HOS Phil Campbell Signature
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 332)
AER Cheeky D 1x10 combo (£1359)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A top-quality, high-spec, small combo that takes a unique route to electric and acoustic tones. Jack of both trades…"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AER Cheeky D
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 332)
Tanglewood TSB C 58 LTD2 electric (£449)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"You may think you've got this guitar's number just from looking at it - but think again, this one's a wolf in sheep's clothing."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tanglewood TSB C 58 LTD2
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 204)
Vigier Excalibur Kaos electric (£1703)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A nice twist on a great Vigier design aimed squarely at technique-led rockers. Shame it's only in black…"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vigier Excalibur Kaos
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 332)
Pro Co Reissue '85 Whiteface RAT distortion pedal (£229)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"This Rat does make some great sounds, but that price tag is a lot for a pedal of this type. It's worth considering whether you really need that LM308 chip."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pro Co Reissue '85 Whiteface RAT
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 203)
