New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2010)
June-July 2010: guitars, amps, effects and software
Every month MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of the best electric, acoustic and bass guitars, amps, effects and guitar software - all of which have been meticulously tested by either Guitarist, Total Guitar or Computer Music in recent issues and published on MusicRadar throughout June and July.
Flick through this month’s top picks and follow the links to read each product’s full review. Up first: The Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Memory Boy
Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Memory Boy (£125)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Boy, is this good. Huge scope for experimentation and a great core sound."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Memory Boy
(First reviewed in Total Guitar issue 202)
Fishman Aura 16 acoustic imaging pedal (£249)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you want to enhance your live acoustic sound, try this. It could be handy in the studio too."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fishman Aura 16 acoustic imaging pedal
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 330)
Line 6 Pod Farm 2 Platinum ($299)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Not quite the update it could have been, but Pod Farm 2 remains a strong contender in the amp sim arena."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 Pod Farm 2 Platinum
(First reviewed in Computer Music issue 154)
BBE Sound Stomp Ware (£110)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"As with real guitar pedals, BBE's bundle o' boxes is simple yet effective, with plenty of rude 'tude (dude)."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: BBE Sound Stomp Ware
(First reviewed in Computer Music issue 154)
Electro-Harmonix Ring Thing (£150)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"This is a very versatile sound creation tool you never knew you needed."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Ring Thing
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 330)
Lazy J Model 80 Combo (£2244)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Lazy J's Model 80 combo is more than just a Tweed replica, its extra features really work. And then there's the sound…"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lazy J Model 80 Combo
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 330)
Fender G-DEC 3 30 guitar amp (£329)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"So much more than just a practice amp, this is a killer tool for beginners and pros alike."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender G-DEC 3 30
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 330)
Trace Elliot AH600-7 Head (£1099)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If a real bass stack does it for you then this is a winner, but if you want something more compact then the fresh combo versions of both seven and 12-band EQ models will be available soon."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Trace Elliot AH600-7 Head
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 330)
Fret-King Blue Label Ventura Super 80 Bass (£669)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A great concept, with good build, sounds and value for money."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Blue Label Ventura Super 80 Bass
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 330)
Schecter C-1 Custom (£679)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The SH-11 in the bridge gives a refreshingly distinct tone that's usable for just about anything - in short this is an impressive guitar."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter C-1 Custom
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 330)
ESP Formula FR-II (£1929)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"This is an exceedingly versatile and high quality instrument that any serious player should try."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ESP Formula FR-II
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 330)
Suhr Guthrie Govan SN (£2900)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It's not cheap and not that pretty, but is one of the most fabulously versatile and musical machines we're yet to drive. And it just might help us play like Guthrie..."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Suhr Guthrie Govan SN
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 331)
Knaggs Chesapeake Choptank 3 (£2299)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If your buying choice is simply about sound and feel, and you love old Fender guitars, then you need to play the Chesapeake. Be warned: you might have to buy it though!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Knaggs Chesapeake Choptank 3
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 331)
Yamaha SG1802 (£2525)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"An excellent vintage-inspired addition to the SG range with great build quality and a traditional range of pumped-up singlecoil tones"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha SG1802
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 330)
Yamaha SG1820 (£2525)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A viable alternative to a Les Paul with impressive appointments and a range of traditional Les Paul-style tones."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha SG1820
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 330)
Yamaha SG1820A (£2650)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you're looking for a meaner looking and sounding modern Les Paul alternative, look no further than this."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha SG1820A
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 330)
Yamaha CG122MS nylon string acoustic (£219)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Here's a perfect nylon-string for beginners and an ideal inexpensive guitar to have kicking about at home for more experienced players."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha CG122MS
(First reviewed in Guitarist issue 330)