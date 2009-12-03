The 19 best music producers working today

Producers have always played a crucial role in the music business, but whereas the majority of them used to be heard and not seen, these days, the most successful are stars in their own right.

MusicRadar asked you to choose the best producers working today, and based on your nominations and votes, we’ve put together the following list.

Our rundown starts with Stuart Price, who has almost as many aliases as he has production credits (Les Rythmes Digitales and Jacques Lu Cont to name but two). Funnily enough, though, he was happy to put his real name on Madonna’s 2005 album Confessions On A Dance Floor. Since then, he’s worked with New Order, Seal, Frankmusik and The Killers, and is currently producing Scissor Sisters’ new record.

Why you love him:

“He’s everywhere and stealthy about it as well. He’s gone über-commercial in the last few years.” (Thanks, hikertommy)