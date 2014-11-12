13 of the best modular plugin synths and creative environments

Modular synthesizers are the ultimate realisation of synthesis, bringing to mind massive facades festooned with dozens - even hundreds - of knobs and cables. These liberating instruments give the electronic musician total control over the sound design process, freeing them from the tyranny of the pre-wired signal paths of most synths.

A modular synth puts the structure of the signal path into the hands of the player, allowing them to connect modules such as oscillators, filters, LFOs, and so on, in any way they like. Want to send bursts of noise through a reverb and use the resulting signal to control LFO speed? Or modulate your filter cutoff with an audio waveform?

A modular system allows you to make those decisions and more, and today’s software modulars are even more outrageously powerful than their analogue forebears, with total recall of patches and often the provision to add as many modules as your CPU can handle - without regard to your bank balance. Plus, some of them sport modules unavailable in the hardware domain. Why settle for mere analogue oscillators when you can introduce additive or granular oscillators to the mix?

We've gathered together some of the finest modular synths on the market for this round-up, also including a selection of graphical programming environments that enable you to create your own instruments, effects and other software devices.

For a complete guide to modular synthesis, check out Computer Music issue 211 (December 2014), which is on sale now.