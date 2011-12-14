VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 33
Mac attack
Unusually, we’ve got three Mac-only effects for you this week, though PC users do have something to keep them interested in the shape of a bass synthesizer. Let’s find out more…
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The 17 best VST plug-in synths in the world today
The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Audioease Altiverb 7
Audioease Altiverb 7
This popular convolution processor gets an update; it now comes with a picture browser, which makes it quicker than ever to load impulse responses. The interface has been tweaked to put the most commonly-used controls on the front and others in drawers, and there’s also a new algorithmic reverb. Click here for a demo video.
DUY Software Deep Analog EQ
This EQ promises to blend an analogue sound with digital control. You can adjust curves graphically or with knobs, each of the 10 bands offers nine bell modes, and there are “noiseless hyper-realistic traditional filter nets” based on analogue circuitry.
Sinevibes Strobe
Rhythmic audio gating is so hot right now, and this plug-in lets you achieve it by providing you with a sequencer that syncs to your DAW and lets you mute individual sounds and notes. You can adjust the timing, swing and gate shape, giving you plenty of creative potential. Demo video here.
G-Sonique Ultrabass MX4/4
A bass synth that’s designed for 4/4 dance music styles… which is most of them, really. Its digital oscillators are based on those found in G-Sonique’s Alien303 and are said to be extremely precise, linear and sharp, making them ideal for fast bass parts. However, Ultrabass promises much wider sonic scope, being capable of producing a larger variety of bass sounds.
Buy or download demo of G-Sonique Ultrabass MX4/4