NAMM 2012: TC-Helicon VoiceLive Play vocal FX/harmony pedal

NAMM 2012: TC-Helicon has unleashed the VoiceLive Play, a vocal processing pedal that's designed to help you sound like your favourite singers.

To this end, it offers more than 200 song and artist presets, and can also create backing harmonies for you. An MP3 input means that you can easily sing along to your favourite songs.

We're expecting the VoiceLive Play to cost €249 and be available soon - here's what TC-Helicon has to say about it.

TC-Helicon VoiceLive Play product information

Whether you're at the top of the charts - or just a dreamer with a microphone, VoiceLive Play gives you hundreds of song & artist presets to choose from, helping you create amazing vocals. Plug in your MP3 player and sing along with your favorite tracks or create instant HIT effects for your own songs.

200+ song & artist inspired presets

Plug in your MP3 player to the AUX input and sing along using Vocal Cancel feature

RoomSense - embedded mics set auto key for harmonies

Sound Like The Pros

Producers spend more time on perfecting vocals than any other instrument, and the number of layered vocal tracks on a studio recording often run well into the double-digits. Now the same care for creating vocals live or at home is available to everyone.

VoiceLive Play gives singers the opportunity to experience the sound they know and love from their favorite songs with ease. Featuring automatic backing harmonies, vocal double tracking, pristine EQ and compression, lush reverbs, hard-tuned robo-voice - all the the goose-bumps-on-your-arm effects that make today's Billboard hit vocals "pop".

Pick a Genre, any Genre

Operating and navigating VoiceLive Play is a breeze. The GENRE button allows you to easily browse hundreds of presets. Choose a style that suits you and VoiceLive Play will list the presets that fit your preference. If you've never used effects before, you'll quickly learn how to find the sound you're looking for with GENRES.

Download More & Make Your Favorites

If hundreds of presets wasn't enough, you'll be able to download new and exciting artist presets each month for free via VoiceSupport.

Should you want to create your own presets, VoiceLive Play offers the simple and intuitive onboard controls to do so. In addition, you can mark any preset as a FAVORITE, creating a personal genre of choice effects for super-fast access.

Make It a Hit

HIT is a performance-inspired feature for building intensity into any vocal performance. Every preset has an effect that you can build upon by pressing the HIT button, which adds additional effects on top. For example, you could start with a simple reverb and then "HIT it" to add dazzling harmonies or a raw megaphone effect for emphasis - excellent for making choruses stand out instantly!

Perfect Harmonies & Correction

VoiceLive Play listens to your music. Using Auto Key technology it senses and adapts to your MP3 recordings using the aux input or the built in RoomSense microphones so that harmonies and pitch correction fit perfectly with your music. No Music Degree required!

Sing Along with Vocal Cancel

Singing along is a great way of practicing and performing. Plug in your MP3 player via the AUX In connector and use the Vocal Cancel feature to make your voice stand out over the vocals on the original track. You can also record and play back your singing using the USB connection to your computer.

Practice Makes Perfect

All singers need practice, but that doesn't mean that it can't be a lot of fun. VoiceLive Play has a dedicated PRACTICE mode that analyzes your performance in real-time, helping you spot your strengths as well as focus on the areas that might need attention.

The VLOOP™ performance looper allows you to create a complete performance while turning effects on and off.

A Good Set of Ears

Embedded stereo RoomSense mics can control your harmonies from instruments nearby, replace the cabled mic for headphone practice or add ambience to your headphone mix.

Adaptive Tone

TC-Helicon's adaptive tone technology intelligently controls Shape EQ and Dynamics (Compression & De-ess) to provide the perfect tonal balance and add smooth dynamic control to fit in any mix. Best of all it's easy - just set and forget. An adaptive gate can also be added to help suppress feedback and reduce bleed.

More Control

Add MP-75 or Switch-3 for additional control of performance, effects and looping.

More Features

Complete vocal path including Tone, Harmony, HardTune, Reverb, Double and more.

Get perfect harmonies using Auto Key Detection.

Plug in and practice with your MP3 player, or stream tracks and record over USB including a vocal cancel function.

Compatible with the MP-75 Modern Performance Vocal Microphone with Mic Control.

Global adaptive EQ, Compression, De-ess, Gate & pitch correction.

2 Voices of NaturalPlay Harmonies, and 2 voices of humanized Doubling.

VLOOP™ performance looper with undo/redo.

RoomSense microphones for Auto Key, monitoring and practicing.

Override the key manually using the footswitches or the Effects menu.

Navigate over 200 presets by Genre and mark Favorites.

Practice function with intelligent pitch display tracks and singing stats.

Simple effects customizing with styles and icons.

Low-noise Mic-preamp with Mic Control.

Stereo XLR outputs.

Aux input for connecting an MP3 player.

Headphone output.

USB for audio streaming and connection to VoiceSupport.

Optional Switch-3 and MP-75 for more performance control.

Effect List

Adaptive Tone (includes EQ, Compression, De-ess and Gate), Pitch Correction, HardTune, Harmony, Double, Reverb, Delay, Flange, Chorus, Detune, Rotary, Distortion, Radio, Megaphone, Robot, Loop and more.