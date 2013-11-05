New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2013)

Every month MusicRadar's sister magazines Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music publish the best new independent gear reviews.

In this gallery we've gathered every guitar-related review posted on the site throughout October, including guitars, amps, stompboxes and recorder/interfaces.

All of the gear here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 373/374, Total Guitar issue 246, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. First up is the Mission Engineering VM-PRO volume pedal...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Yes, it's another volume pedal, but few can match the VM-PRO's versatility, not to mention its high-integrity buffer."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Mission Engineering VM-PRO review

(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)

