New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2013)
Mission Engineering VM-PRO
Every month MusicRadar's sister magazines Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music publish the best new independent gear reviews.
In this gallery we've gathered every guitar-related review posted on the site throughout October, including guitars, amps, stompboxes and recorder/interfaces.
All of the gear here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 373/374, Total Guitar issue 246, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. First up is the Mission Engineering VM-PRO volume pedal...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Yes, it's another volume pedal, but few can match the VM-PRO's versatility, not to mention its high-integrity buffer."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mission Engineering VM-PRO review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
Carvin NS-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Beautifully made nylon stage electro-acoustic with Synth Access and superb feedback resistance."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Carvin NS-1 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
IK Multimedia iRig Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It might be on the pricey side, but the iRig Pro could meet all your iOS interfacing requirements at a stroke."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRig Pro review
LTD Elite ST-1/M STBC
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A modern masterpiece of a rock guitar, with a gorgeous neck and a versatile tonal performance."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD Elite ST-1/M STBC review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
Guild X-175 Manhattan
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Purists and musical tourists alike can find inspiration in limitations. Less is definitely more!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild X-175 Manhattan review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
Hughes & Kettner GrandMeister 36
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"One amp to rule them all? H&K might just have launched the amp of the decade."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hughes & Kettner GrandMeister 36 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
HardWire V-10 Power Block
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're serious about your 'board (and if you're using all 10 outputs, you probably are), the V-10 is a good contender for your power needs."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HardWire V-10 Power Block review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
Gibson Custom 1959 Les Paul Standard Reissue
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The most historically accurate Gibson Les Paul '59 Reissue to date. Wallet-worryingly desirable and it sounds fantastic too."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Custom 1959 Les Paul Standard Reissue review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
Gordon-Smith Ghostrider
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A sound-laden semi for players who know how to handle their guitars. The best-ever GSG guitar."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gordon-Smith Ghostrider review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
Godin xtSA Koa
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A well-priced 'three-voice' super guitar, with sound options that are virtually limitless via the SA output."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Godin xtSA Koa review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
Walden D810
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A competent, well-priced all-solid acoustic dreadnought that will hopefully mature with age and playing."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Walden D810 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
LTD Elite Eclipse-I
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The lines might be 1950s-inspired, but they belie the Eclipse's wholly modern feel, tone and intentions."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD Elite Eclipse-I review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
Guild Starfire IV
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A grand to spend? Put this straight at the top of your double-cut semi shopping list."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Starfire IV review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
Line 6 POD HD500X
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A do-it-all effects solution for onstage use that's also a great recording and practice tool."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 POD HD500X review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
IK Multimedia iRig HD
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Nicely upgraded, the iRig HD is a quality route to get your guitar into your i-device."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRig HD review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 373)
Squier Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An impressive sonic performance from a guitar that nails the Cabronita mojo at a dangerously attractive price point."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Squier Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 245)
Bigfoot Engineering King Fuzz
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"These tones could be the pride of your 'board for some time to come."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bigfoot Engineering King Fuzz review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
Jackson Pro Series DKA8 Dinky
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A guitar designed with the post-progressive metaller in mind - it takes the hot-rodded S-type concept to new extremes."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Jackson Pro Series DKA8 Dinky review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
Seagull Excursion Natural Folk SG
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Excursion has become our go-to home guitar. It holds its own with far more expensive guitars and has impressed everyone who's heard it. Put some power back into your acoustic playing and try one."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Seagull Excursion Natural Folk SG review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
Fender Cabronita Telecaster Thinline
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Anyone who enjoys arpeggiated picking and a crunchy valve tone is in for a treat here - both for the eyes and the ears."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Cabronita Telecaster Thinline review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 246)
Fret-King Corona DBR
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A powerful and versatile instrument that offers quality and bags of canny design upgrades for extremely sensible money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Corona DBR review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
Vox Tone Garage Flat 4 Boost
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A versatile boost pedal with tonal options and low-level overdrive."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox Tone Garage Flat 4 Boost review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)
Sigma JRC-40E
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A little bit of posh at a sensible price with a wide piano-like tonality that's especially good plugged in."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sigma JRC-40E review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 374)