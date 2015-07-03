New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2015)
Wampler Faux Spring Reverb
From budget pedals, to boutique guitars and fine acoustics, the hard-working testers on Total Guitar and Guitarist magazines reviewed a lot of new guitar gear in June.
In this gallery we've gathered all of the guitar-related reviews that appeared on the site last month and originally featured in the pages of our aforementioned venerable sister publications. First up, it's the Wampler Faux Spring Reverb...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As spring-like as you'll get in a small footprint."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wampler Faux Spring Reverb review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
JHS Firefly
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Fine fuzz at your disposal in a variety of tasty flavours."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JHS Firefly review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fishman Platinum Stage Analog Preamp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Portably sized and well-spec'd EQ/DI that's ideal for the stage musician."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fishman Platinum Stage Analog Preamp review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
JHS Charlie Brown
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Vintage Marshall-style mojo in a box."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JHS Charlie Brown review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Taylor Big Baby Taylor-e
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"15 years on, and now with the ES2-like ES-B pickup, the 2015 Big Baby is better than ever. An excellent introduction to Taylor, and an ideal second, starter or traveller guitar, too."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor Big Baby Taylor-e review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Farida CT-32
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The CT-32 is fuss-free: you plug in, you play. You don't want to stop."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Farida CT-32 review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
JHS The Emperor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Two analogue modulation types in a single box."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JHS The Emperor review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
TC Electronic Helix Phaser
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Helix sets our faces to stunned. Mini next, please, TC!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Helix Phaser review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Lone Wolf Audio Left Hand Wrath
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For anyone who's tried to tame the HM-2's unruly harshness, this is a revelation. Horrifyingly good!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lone Wolf Audio Left Hand Wrath review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Farida CT-29
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's impossible not to enjoy the guitar's sharp, retro attack."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Farida CT-29 review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
JHS Twin Twelve
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Garage-rock amp tones in handy stompbox form."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JHS Twin Twelve review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Cordoba Mini O
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A quality mini classical travel guitar. Now, can we get a cutaway electro version?"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cordoba Mini O review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
TC Electronic Viscous Vibe
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Vintage sounds in a practical package with plenty of potential for sonic creativity."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Viscous Vibe review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Farida CT-36
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Speed freaks will enjoy the neck's slim-profile come-hithers, and everyone, its tone."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Farida CT-36 review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Simon & Patrick Showcase Rosewood Concert Hall
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A sophisticated instrument with fine attention to detail: an exciting guitar to play."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Simon & Patrick Showcase Rosewood Concert Hall review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
JHS Alpine
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A reverb pedal that makes practicality its priority."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JHS Alpine review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Seagull Maritime Concert Hall SWS SG
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An affordable guitar with a lot of potential. Well worth paying extra for the pickup."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Seagull Maritime Concert Hall SWS SG review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Orange Bax Bangeetar Guitar Pre-EQ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great drive pedal that nails the Orange sound - but perhaps a little on the pricey side."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Orange Bax Bangeetar Guitar Pre-EQ review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Laney Ironheart IRT-Pulse
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"One of the best desktop preamps we've ever used - and one of the year's best bargains."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Laney Ironheart IRT-Pulse review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Cordoba Fusion 12 Maple
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you fancy broadening your acoustic voice, this Fusion range is one of the best places to start looking."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cordoba Fusion 12 Maple review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Manson MA-1B Classic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're the kind of player who loves rock in all of its forms, we'd advise you to dive in - pronto!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Manson MA-1B Classic review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Keeley Aurora
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Cool parameter adjustment makes 7 this not your standard reverb pedal."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Keeley Aurora review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
DigiTech TRIO Band Creator
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Tell the TRIO what to play and it will almost always get it right."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech TRIO Band Creator review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Valeton Tube Engine Vintage Overdrive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A cute amp driver with more tone tweaking than many clones on the market."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Valeton Tube Engine Vintage Overdrive review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Nik Huber Dolphin Surfmeister
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Expensive, but you get what you pay for; not just for surf players, it's a brilliant all-rounder and drop- dead gorgeous, too."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nik Huber Dolphin Surfmeister review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Keeley Recino
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"No bells and whistles here; this Spin FV-1 chip-based digital delay is all about simplicity."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Keeley Recino review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Alvarez AP66SB Artist 66 Parlour
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A sharply styled instrument that's just what a parlour of this price should be."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alvarez AP66SB Artist 66 Parlour review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)