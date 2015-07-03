New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2015)

From budget pedals, to boutique guitars and fine acoustics, the hard-working testers on Total Guitar and Guitarist magazines reviewed a lot of new guitar gear in June.

In this gallery we've gathered all of the guitar-related reviews that appeared on the site last month and originally featured in the pages of our aforementioned venerable sister publications. First up, it's the Wampler Faux Spring Reverb...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"As spring-like as you'll get in a small footprint."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Wampler Faux Spring Reverb review

BUY: Wampler Faux Spring Reverb currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247

US: Sweetwater

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)