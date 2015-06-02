Wampler Faux Spring Reverb review

As spring-like as you'll get in a small footprint.

Using a real spring is not always practical, so Wampler's Faux Spring reverb pedal is a digital stompbox designed to deliver a faithful recreation of the sound.

It features an all-analogue dry signal path, so your basic tone doesn't get messed with, and cloaks your sound with authentic spring-like ambience.

The three knobs do pretty much the same as those on the recently reviewed Fender '63 Tube Reverb (an authentic outboard spring reverb): shade is tone, depth is dwell, and the sound comes pretty close, too, albeit lacking some of the randomness of a real spring.

If it has to be spring reverb and the real thing isn't doable, this may be as close as you'll come in a practical format.

