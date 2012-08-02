New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (August 2012)
Fender Mustang Floor (£298)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A worthy contender, but in this instance the mighty 'F' isn't yet at the top of the heap.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Mustang Floor
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 229)
Tonebutcher Weewah ($185)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's bags of fun, and we don't want to give it back.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tonebutcher Weewah
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 229)
Chandler Limited Germanium Drive (£327)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A pedal that you'll need to demo before you make the commitment.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Chandler Limited Germanium Drive
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 327)
Gibson Firebird Studio Non-Reverse (£1129)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A killer one-two combination: superstar looks and boasting more under the hood than you could possibly conceive.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Firebird Studio Non-Reverse
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 229)
ESP LTD EC-256P (£419)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For jazzers or punks looking for a bit of class, this beast is the business.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ESP LTD EC-256P
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 229)
Peavey Captain America Predator (£249)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This guitar is at the upper end of quality and playability for its price range making it unbeatable for crime-fighting shredders on a budget.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey Captain America Predator
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 229)
Sabre Wraith (£1299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An outstanding guitar, whatever your style.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabre Wraith
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 229)
Squier Jim Root Telecaster (£406)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With a pickup upgrade, the improved tones would take the Jim Root Tele to the next level, but even at its most basic, this is simply a great rock guitar.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Squier Jim Root Telecaster
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 229)
Tanglewood Sundance Natural TW15 OP (£399)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is one guitar that deserves to be on your most-wanted list, and you won't have to spend an outlaw's bounty to get it.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tanglewood Sundance Natural TW15 OP
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 229)
Boss GT-100 (£470)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The GT-100 continues the lineage of this series with sonic and ergonomic advances that make it a powerful tool for both recording and live use.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss GT-100
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Carvin VL300 Legacy 3 (£1130)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Finally, a high-powered, all-valve amp that comes in a more than portable package.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Carvin VL300 Legacy 3
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Koch Jupiter 1 x 12 Combo (£610)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A superb grab-and-go club amp, perfect for the working musician and tonally in a class of its own.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Koch Jupiter 1 x 12 Combo
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Joyo Analog Chorus (£39)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An inexpensive pedal to provide some '80s-style chorus flavour, especially if you like your effects to cut through when you kick them in.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Joyo Analog Chorus
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Joyo Analog Delay (£39)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Analogue or digital, it does a great job at a bargain price. If you want 100 per cent genuine BBD analogue delay, you need to pay a whole packet more.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Joyo Analog Delay
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Joyo Roll Boost (£37)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Roll Boost offers transparent boost when you need it at a budget price and is doubles as a viable alternative to an overdrive pedal for valve amps. Blimmin' excellent.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Joyo Roll Boost
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Joyo Vintage Overdrive (£29)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“There are Tube Screamer clones everywhere you look. This one has the advantage of taking care of the overdrive and amp-driving duties for under 30 quid, even if the design is highly derivative.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Joyo Vintage Overdrive
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Mayones Setius GTM6 (£1279)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Do we really need another twin-bucker rock machine clogging up our music shops? When it's as good as the Setius GTM6, why the heck not?”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mayones Setius GTM6
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Dunlop SC95 Slash Cry Baby Classic (£149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you use a wah in a rock environment and don't necessarily need to double as a Nile Rodgers-style funk guitarist at weekends, you should give this a try.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dunlop SC95 Slash Cry Baby Classic
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Vintage VRC-800AMF electro resonator (£429)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Vintage can't seem to decide who this is for. The strings don't match the pickup and what for many is a slide guitar is set up as a standard electric. Nicely made though…”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage VRC-800AMF electro resonator
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Korg Pitchblack Poly (£83)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Overall, the Pitchblack Poly is a fine unit that does nothing to dilute Korg's reputation as a maker of quality tuners.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Pitchblack Poly
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Fender American Standard Telecaster 2012 (£1330)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Not the most vintage or modern Tele in Fender's range, this is nonetheless a thoroughly competent modern Tele: plug in, play.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Standard Telecaster 2012
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Fender American Standard Stratocaster 2012 (£1402)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Not the most vintage or modern Strat in Fender's range, but hard to fault on any level.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Standard Stratocaster 2012
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Gibson 2012 Les Paul Standard (£1999)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Looks like a classic 'Paul but has numerous good-sounding additional tones. A very well-made guitar indeed.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson 2012 Les Paul Standard
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Vintage Paul Brett Signature VE8000PB-12 (£499)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A pro-sounding and playing guitar with heritage features that are suitable for home, gigging and the studio.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage Paul Brett Signature VE8000PB-12
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Vintage Paul Brett Signature VE8000PB (£449)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A worthy addition to any collection. Professional performance without the eye-watering pricetag to match.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage Paul Brett Signature VE8000PB
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Marshall JMP1 combo (£589)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A piece of history that all self-respecting guitar players should own.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Marshall JMP1 combo
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Vox DelayLab (£238)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you want easy onstage access to a range of different delay times and types, the DelayLab sets a new practical standard: superb.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox DelayLab
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Yamaha APX1200II (£1189)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A comfortable, powerful electro equally at home on stage or in the studio.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha APX1200II
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Marshall JCM1 combo (£599)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you can afford it, take the chance to grab a little slice of rock history.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Marshall JCM1 combo
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Yamaha CPX1200II (£1189)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Great looks, great tone, well-priced - what's not to like?”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha CPX1200II
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 357)
Midland Subzero Sun Headphones (£34.95)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“As an all-in-one product it's a smart buy, and there's also a winter version for colder climes. Just make sure to pack the right set…”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Midland Subzero Sun Headphones
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 230)
Steve Clayton Pork Knuckle Slide (£16.95)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you prefer your slides on the porky side, check it out.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steve Clayton Pork Knuckle Slide
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 230)
Coda 251 Foot pedal (£89.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Brilliant stuff - we'd love to see a more affordable plastic version for bedroom players, though.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Coda 251 Foot pedal
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 357)
Planet Waves Cellu-Glo Picks (£2.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Added luminosity is a very welcome feature indeed.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Planet Waves Cellu-Glo Picks
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 230)
Carvin V3M Micro Amp (£694)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The V3M may be a micro amp but there's nothing small about how it delivers its tonal payload.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Carvin V3M Micro Amp
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 230)
Custom 77 'The Watcher' DL3 (€945)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A real peach.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Custom 77 'The Watcher' DL3
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 230)
Fender Pawn Shop Special Greta (£202)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Bags of fun, completely affordable and stylishly bridges the gap between living-room gadget and a proper practice tool.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Pawn Shop Special Greta
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 230)
TC Electronic Spark Booster (£105)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Whether you've picked up any of TC's other drive pedals or not, you'll be in fine company with the Spark Booster.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Spark Booster
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 230)
Farida Guitars Marina MD-10 (£199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is an underpriced, overachieving axe that's cheap enough to drag around the festival circuit, but good enough to use for low-key recording.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Farida Guitars Marina MD-10
(Reviewed in Total Guitar 230 issue 230)
Washburn WD7S (£179)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“When it comes to big performance on a tight budget, this workhorse from the Windy City comes up trumps.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Washburn WD7S
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 232)
Peavey PXD Vicious Devin Townsend (£1299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you really need a baritone seven-string as well as a throwing/bludgeon weapon, this simply has to be at the top of your list.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey PXD Vicious Devin Townsend
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 230)
Charvel Desolation DST-1 ST (£634)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is for the flamboyant among you. Are you going to live your life a chicken, or strut like a peacock?”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Charvel Desolation DST-1 ST
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 230)
ESP LTD EX-360 (£689)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With its extra grunt and tonal versatility, we'd go with function over form, dress down and tool up with the EX-360.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ESP LTD EX-360
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 230)
