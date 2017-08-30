The 50 best bassists of all time

In the build-up to MusicRadar’s epic Bass Week, we asked you to submit your nominations for the greatest bass player in history.

We’re not just talking pure technical skill here; it’s as much about who wrote the catchiest basslines, played the smoothest licks and lent the greatest contributions to their respective recordings and bands.

And now, with tens of thousands of votes cast, we’re ready to reveal your picks for the 50 best bassists ever to don a four-string (or derivative thereof, prog fans).

So, without further ado, in reverse order, we present the greatest bassists of all time…

50. Mike Dirnt

Look, you don’t get to stadium levels without an ear for hooks, and in the world of pop-punk, Mike Dirnt has more than paid his dues with the bassline to Green Day’s Longview alone.

He’s also notable for being the only player in this list to be named after the instrument he loves; apparently, in his younger years, Michael Ryan Pritchard would play air bass, making a “dirnt, dirnt, dirnt” sound. Soon after, he met Billy Joe Armstrong, and punk history was made.