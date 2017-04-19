Watch Korn play first gig with 12-year-old bassist Tye Trujillo

The first footage has emerged of Robert Trujillo's 12-year-old son, Tye Trujillo, playing bass with Korn - and we think he's doing a damn fine job.

You can watch the bass prodigy take on Blind and a drum/bass solo in footage from Bogota, Columbia, as well as a backstage video shot by the band, which features Tye's Metallica bassist dad looking awful proud.

Trujillo is filling in for regular Korn low-ender Fieldy for dates in Columbia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru, before regular services resume in May. Until then, we'll be keeping a close eye on Tye's already-impressive abilities…