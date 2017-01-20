NAMM 2017: the Vox stand - in pictures
Introduction
NAMM 2017: Clearly not content to rest on its laurels, iconic British amp brand Vox is showcasing an array of weird and wonderful new products at Winter NAMM, including its clever new micro amp range, the MV50s, and several new headless modelling guitars.
Browse the gallery to take a first look at some of Vox's new prototypes, its miniaturised all-analogue gear and to catch up with a few of the other models that have hit the shelves in recent months.
MV50s
PRESS RELEASE: The MV50 Series from VOX represents a truly innovative approach to guitar amplification.
This little monster weighs in at only one pound but boasts a tremendous 50 Watts of power and produces serious guitar tone that rivals the sound of your favorite tube amp.
Equipped with Nutube, the revolutionary new vacuum tube, the all-analog preamp circuit preserves the richness and warmth of your guitar’s natural sound, while an innovative Class D power amp provides enough volume for any environment.
MV50 AC Set
PRESS RELEASE: Harness the iconic tone of a VOX AC30 in a small package with the MV50 AC and BC108 cabinet.
- 50 Watts; Analog pre-amp featuring Nutube
- Speaker & Line/Headphone Outputs
- 1 x 8” Speaker, 25 Watts
BC112 (Prototype)
PRESS RELEASE: Compact cabinet designed to enhance low frequencies
- Best matched with MV50 and also great with any other ampheads
- 1x12" Celestion V-Type speaker (70 watts, 8 ohms)
Starstream Type-1 Headless
PRESS RELEASE: Headless electric guitar with AREOS-Nu analogue amp modelling system
- Handcrafted in the US at G-Rok R&D
- Compact, easy to carry headless electric guitar with magnetic and piezo pickup systems
- Figured American walnut body, laminated figured maple three-dimensional frame, hard maple single piece headless bolt-on neck, 25 1/8" (638mm) scale rosewood fingerboard with 22 frets
- Vox CoAxe Vintage coaxial magnetic pickups with special switching
- The onboard AREOS-Nu system uses proprietary Nutube miniaturised high performance vacuum tube technology to produce detailed analog tube amp models
- Familiar Bass, Mid, Treble, Gain and Volume controls allow the player to program preset authentic tube amp tone ranging from pristine clean through crunchy rhythm and singing lead
- The guitar can be plugged directly into a mixing console or live PA system without the need for a separate amplifier using the onboard cabinet simulation feature
The frame on the Starstream Type-1 Headless guitars is a special plywood supplied by the famous Japanese woodwork furniture manufacturer Tendo Co., Ltd.
Starstream Type 2 Headless VSS-2-HL-AL
PRESS RELEASE:Headless electric guitar with AREOS-Nu analogue amp modelling system
A trio of compact, easy to carry headless electric guitars based on a classic shape with modern materials and technology, available in three distinct designs:
- VSS-2-HL-PW - ash body with bent wooden frame
- VSS-2-HL-AL - ash body with extruded aluminum frame
- VSS-2-HL-AC - plastic-encased wooden body core with acrylic frame
- Hard maple single-piece headless bolt-on neck, 25 1/8" (638mm) scale rosewood fingerboard with 22 frets, dot fingerboard inlays
- 2x Vox XLM humbucking magnetic pickups
- Front loader and injection: Vox custom headless bridge with piezo saddles and Hipshot headpiece. Extrusion: Hipshot headless bridge w/ Graphtech Ghost piezo saddles and Hipshot headpiece
- Wide range of 27 electric and acoustic instrument models
Starstream Type 2 Headless VSS-2-HL-AC
PRESS RELEASE:Headless electric guitar with AREOS-Nu analogue amp modelling system
Giulietta GA-1D
PRESS RELEASE: Fully carved solid wood archtop guitar with AREOS-D digital guitar modelling system
- Meticulously handcrafted, ompact 13.5" (342mm) wide body with full 24 3/4" (628mm) scale length
- Two-piece carved solid select Alpine spruce top sourced from Tonewood Köelbl, Austria, one of Europe's highest quality suppliers of premium grade guitar woods with distinctive red side purfing, solid bent mahogany sides, bound two-piece solid select quilted maple back
- Mahogany set neck with 22 fret ebony fingerboard, distinctive red side purfing, wooden bridge base with tune-o-matic style piezo bridge, mother of pearl block inlays, Schaller sealed diecast tuning gears
Giulietta GA-1PS
PRESS RELEASE: Sold wood carved body, single cutaway archtop guitars with Super Capacitor preamp system
- In-bridge piezo pickup system with Super Capacitor preamp system with Master Volume and Master Tone controls provides responsive sound with quick-charging USB charging system (never needs the battery replaced)
- Compact 13.5" (342mm) wide body with full 24 3/4" (628mm) scale length for comfort and portability
- 2-piece carved solid select Bear Claw Alpine spruce top sourced from Tonewood Köelbl, Austria, one of Europe's highest quality suppliers of premium grade guitar woods with distinctive green side purfing, solid bent mahogany sides, bound two-piece solid select quilted maple back
- Figured maple set neck with 22 fret ebony fingerboard, distinctive green side purfing, with genuine pearl block inlays, Schaller sealed diecast tuning gears
- Vox exclusive adjustable Hybrid Bridge System combines aluminum and wood for the top section to create a bridge with enhanced sustain, even frequency response and crisp articulation
- Vox string mute eliminates string resonance between the bridge and tailpiece for enhanced articulation without false notes
AC30HW60 (prototype)
PRESS RELEASE: Based on the 1964 "Top Boost" AC30, this faithful recreation features a Normal channel, Top Boost channel and the revered Vox Vib/Trem channel. The circuit os faithful to the original with beautifully laid out tag boards and hand-wiring. Made in the UK.
NBX150H (Prototype)
PRESS RELEASE: Vox 150W guitar amplifier head with Korg Nutube in preamp and poweramp sections, offering four voices from two channels and two modes
Adio Air GT (prototype)
PRESS RELEASE: 50 watt stereo modelling guitar amplifier for practice and even performance in small venues
- 11 distinct amp models; eight types of effects
- Bluetooth and MIDI-equipped
- Battery or mains power
AC30 Radio
PRESS RELEASE: Stereo AM/FM radio and portable speaker with authentic Vox design.
Vox White Bronco range
All of Vox's Custom Series amps - the AC15C1, AC30C2, AC4C112, AC10C1, AC15CH, AC30CH and V212C - have been given a limited-edition White Bronco makeover, while the AC15, AC30 and V212C also play host to Celestion G12M Creamback speakers.