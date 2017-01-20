NAMM 2017: the Vox stand - in pictures

NAMM 2017: Clearly not content to rest on its laurels, iconic British amp brand Vox is showcasing an array of weird and wonderful new products at Winter NAMM, including its clever new micro amp range, the MV50s, and several new headless modelling guitars.

Browse the gallery to take a first look at some of Vox's new prototypes, its miniaturised all-analogue gear and to catch up with a few of the other models that have hit the shelves in recent months.

