NAMM 2016: Ibanez stand in pictures

This year, Ibanez got ahead of much of the pack by announcing their full 2016 range ahead of NAMM 2016 - you can get plenty of detailed info on that announcement in this Ibanez 2016 round-up - but Anaheim was our first opportunity to see its many, many new offerings in the flesh.

As you browse through our on-the-spot stand gallery, you'll notice a few key themes. The return of the affordable Talman electrics, Gotoh locking machineheads across many Prestige guitars, new hardtails and - obviously - some stunning new finishes.

Read more: Ibanez BTB1805-NTL Premium

Let's kick things off with...

Ibanez Steve Vai Passion & Warfare 25th Anniversary

It’s been 25 years since Mr Vai set the world alight with his monster playing and seven-string chops – to celebrate, Ibanez has created three custom guitars, each limited to 77 pieces worldwide.

First up is Passion, which features a swirl like Steve’s original Universe models.

Warfare adopts a similar approach, albeit with an orange swirl.



Finally, the third, central guitar reflects the album’s silver anniversary, and recalls Steve’s custom seven-string used when touring with Whitesnake back in the day. Each guitar will be released on specific dates in 2016.