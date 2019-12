NAMM 2016: Ibanez unleashes 2016 guitar range

NAMM 2016: Ibanez continues to go from strength to strength this year, with additions to just about every range – including the triumphant return of affordable Talman electrics – new signature models for everyone from Jake Bowen to Noodles and Paul Waggoner, plus a trio of adorable new mini pedals, following in the footsteps of last year's Tube Screamer Mini.

As you browse through this year's models, you may notice a number of trends, most notably Gotoh locking machineheads across the bulk of the Prestige guitars, plus the addition of several new hardtail models, a stunning finish or two (such as the above RGDIX7MPB-SBB's Surreal Blue Burst), plus a wealth of high-end pickup options – rest assured, from jazz to metal, Ibanez has you covered this year…