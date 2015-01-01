NAMM 2015: The Wave tube-driven self assembly reverb launches

Why not assemble your own gear?

In age of ever more sophisticated hardware and software systems, what better way to get back to basics than building your own gear?

That's the ethos that drives MOD Kits DIY, who supply a series of pedal, amp and guitar projects which include pre-drilled enclosures, all parts, point-to-point wiring and easy to follow instructions.

All you need are solder, hand tools and a can-do attitude. It's Ikea for guitars, essentially.

Their latest release is The Wave, a stand-alone, tube driven analog spring reverb unit kit which can be used wither in front of your amp or as a line-level analog reverb effect for recording.

Featuring dual Dwell and Reverb controls, which affect the input level and output reverb respectively, the unit is built around a core of four dual triode vacuum tubes - three 12AX7's and one 12AT7 - and a MODTM three-spring reverb tank.

The Wave will set you back $275, plus shipping. For more details on this and lots of other great pedal, amp and guitar kits, head over to MOD Kits DIY.