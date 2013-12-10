NAMM 2014: Carlsbro unveil limited VAC15 Classic combo

NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE: Studiomaster and Carlsbro are debuting and showing numerous new product ranges at NAMM 2014, where they will occupy their largest ever exhibition stand.

Carlsbro is launching a "Limited Edition VAC15 Classic" at the show. The limited, 300 piece, run of the 15 watt tube combo features the famous 12 inch Celestion Greenback speaker in place of a standard 8 inch speaker. Classic tones are produced from a combination of the Greenback, and the 3 x 12AX7 preamp and 2 x EL84 power stage tubes. An enlarged cabinet accommodates the bigger speaker and the amplifier also features an enhanced transformer. Spring reverb, bright switch, 3-band EQ and an effects loop complete this fantastically affordable, classic sound combo. Also on show is the complete line-up of the newly restyled and revamped VAC and EVO tube series, and Viper bass amplifier range.

CD by Carlsbro also gets new product in the form of five new e-drum kits, building on the success of the CD ADD501, the most affordable pro electronic drum kit on the market. The new range includes both larger and innovative, space saving compact models.