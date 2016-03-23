Musikmesse 2016: Martin launches new John Lennon and Macassar acoustic guitars
Introduction
MUSIKMESSE 2016: Never one to disappoint come trade-show time, Martin has unveiled a bevy of good-looking acoustic guitars for Frankfurt this year, including a new John Lennon dreadnought, a trio of nicely priced Macassar models… and a brightly coloured ukulele.
Scroll through the gallery for the lowdown on the acoustic giant's 2016 strummers.
Martin D-28 John Lennon
Following NAMM's limited-edition 75th Anniversary Lennon model is this new D-28 for the legendary Beatle.
Lennon's new dreadnought features a solid Sitka spruce top with Vintage Tone System, and East Indian rosewood back and sides.
Personal touches include an inlaid peace sign on the guitar's back, self-portrait illustration on the East Indian rosewood headstock, plus a mother-of-pearl John Lennon design on the ebony fingerboard.
Martin GPCX2AE Macassar
The first of three guitars featuring Macassar patterning is this Grand Performance cutaway, packing a solid Sapele top and, yes, Macassar patterned high-pressure laminate back and sides.
A birch laminate neck and Fishman Sonitone electronics round off the spec.
Martin DCX1AE Macassar
A solid Sitka spruce top and Macassar patterned high-pressure laminate back and sides form the body of this well-priced dread. Fishman Sonitone electronics mean it's stage ready, too.
Martin DX2AE Macassar
The most affordable of the Macassars, the DX2AE boasts a solid Sapele top, paired with - you guessed it - Macassar patterned high-pressure laminate back and sides.
This dreadnought is also packing Fishman Sonitone electronics for live and recording use.
Martin 0X Uke Bamboo
A departure from Martin's usual six-string fare is this ukulele, crafted from a green bamboo patterned high-pressure laminate.
As well as the snazzy green you see here, you can get the instrument in blue or red finishes, while the rosewood fingerboard and bridge stay au naturale - as do Martin's Clear impressive-sounding Fluorocarbon ukulele strings.