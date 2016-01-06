NAMM 2016: Martin's D-28 John Lennon and D-222 dreadnoughts revealed

NAMM 2016: Back in 1916, Martin first unveiled its legendary dreadnought model, which has since become the most copied body size in the world – 100 years later, the company has revealed two new limited-edition models, as well as a number of other high-end guitars in the Authentic Series and Custom Shop lines.

Of course, these five models represent the acoustic giant's show pieces – we can expect more affordable guitars to be announced soon.

Martin D-222 Anniversary Edition

£3,599/$4,999

First up is the D-222 Anniversary Edition, which is limited to 100 instruments worldwide.

This 12-fret dread features a Sitka spruce top with Vintage Tone System torrefaction, mahogany back and sides, grained ivoroid binding, slotted headstock and ebony fingerboard and bridge.