NAMM 2016: Martin's D-28 John Lennon and D-222 dreadnoughts revealed
Martin D-222 Anniversary Edition
NAMM 2016: Back in 1916, Martin first unveiled its legendary dreadnought model, which has since become the most copied body size in the world – 100 years later, the company has revealed two new limited-edition models, as well as a number of other high-end guitars in the Authentic Series and Custom Shop lines.
Of course, these five models represent the acoustic giant's show pieces – we can expect more affordable guitars to be announced soon.
£3,599/$4,999
First up is the D-222 Anniversary Edition, which is limited to 100 instruments worldwide.
This 12-fret dread features a Sitka spruce top with Vintage Tone System torrefaction, mahogany back and sides, grained ivoroid binding, slotted headstock and ebony fingerboard and bridge.
Martin D-28 John Lennon 75th Anniversary Edition
Commemorating what would have been Lennon's 75th birthday, this special-edition D-28 is limited to 75 instruments.
The guitar's solid Adirondack spruce top with Vintage Tone System is paired with Madagascar rosewood back and sides, while the back is inlaid with an HD-28-style zig-zag peace sign.
Personal touches appear in the Madagascar rosewood headplate with self-portrait illustration, plus the custom pickguard.
Martin Custom Shop CS-OM True North-16
There are only 50 of these Orchestra-sized beauties available, which feature an ebony fingerboard, bridge and headplate, plus a solid Adirondack spruce top and figured koa back and sides.
The back of the guitar features a compass design inlaid with flamed jarrah, Claro walnut, waterfall bubinga and Paua pearl, while the ebony headplate bears a True North design inlaid with mother of pearl.
Martin 000-42 Authentic 1939
The most expensive of this year's models, the 000-42 Authentic 1939 is crafted with hide glue construction, dovetail neck joint, solid Adirondack spruce top with Vintage Tone System, solid Madagascar rosewood back and sides, and black ebony fingerboard and bridge.
Martin 00-18 Authentic 1931
Like the 000-42 Authentic, the 00-18 Authentic 1931 is a faithful reproduction of its namesake year's instruments, with hide glue construction, dovetail neck joint, Adirondack spruce top with Vintage Tone System, mahogany back and sides, and black ebony fingerboard and bridge.