Musikmesse 2014: Taylor Guitars announce the 150e 12-string

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Taylor Guitars today announced the continuation of their popular 100 series, with the 12-string 150e model.
Taylor described the Dreadnought guitar as their most affordable 12-string package yet, adding that it'll be available internationally from May.
Specs include:
- Taylor's popular Dreadnought body shape with layered sapele back and sides and a solid Sitka spruce top
- 1-7/8-inch sapele neck, black binding and pickguard
- Matte finish
- Taylor's award-winning Expression System® electronics for a great-sounding plug-and-play experience.
