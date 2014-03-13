More

Musikmesse 2014: Taylor Guitars announce the 150e 12-string

By

Continuation of the 100 series is set to launch in May

The 150e: lots of strings for not much payola.
The 150e: lots of strings for not much payola.

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Taylor Guitars today announced the continuation of their popular 100 series, with the 12-string 150e model.

Taylor described the Dreadnought guitar as their most affordable 12-string package yet, adding that it'll be available internationally from May.

Specs include:

  • Taylor's popular Dreadnought body shape with layered sapele back and sides and a solid Sitka spruce top
  • 1-7/8-inch sapele neck, black binding and pickguard
  • Matte finish
  • Taylor's award-winning Expression System® electronics for a great-sounding plug-and-play experience.

For more information, visit Taylor Guitars.